Sam Clucas suspended as Stoke take on West Brom

Stoke will be without Sam Clucas when they host Championship leaders West Brom.

The midfielder received his fifth yellow card of the season in the draw at Preston in midweek and he must serve a one-match ban.

City boss Michael O’Neill has plenty of options should he wish to make any other changes, with Sam Surridge, Alfie Doughty and Danny Batth among those hoping to get back into the side.

Steven Fletcher (ankle), Morgan Fox (hamstring), Joe Allen (toe), Abdallah Sima (ankle) and Tyrese Campbell (knee) all remain out injured.

The Baggies will check on the fitness of Robert Snodgrass.

The midfielder was a notable absentee from the matchday squad at Cardiff on Tuesday night due to a twisted ankle.

Rayhaan Tulloch is back in training after a month-long absence with a groin injury and the young attacker could be involved in the squad.

Matt Clarke has been making good progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and the defender could be a surprise inclusion at the bet365 Stadium.