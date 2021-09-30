Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Peter Etebo set to miss rest of 2021 for Watford

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.53pm
Watford midfielder Peter Etebo is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Mike Egerton/PA)
Watford midfielder Peter Etebo is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Mike Egerton/PA)

Watford have been rocked by the news midfielder Peter Etebo will not play again in 2021 due to a torn quad muscle.

The Stoke loanee sustained the injury at the end of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle and the Hornets confirmed his anticipated long-term absence on Thursday.

A club statement said Etebo “is expected to be out for between four to five months” in a blow to boss Xisco Munoz.

The Nigeria international was introduced in the 75th minute against the Magpies but had started the club’s first four games in the Premier League this season.

Munoz will have Tom Cleverley available for the trip to Leeds on Saturday despite the ex-Manchester United midfielder being forced off with suspected concussion at the weekend.

Cleverley was reported to be “feeling dizzy at half-time” after a collision with Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow but has passed the concussion return-to-training protocols and is in contention for Saturday.

More from The Courier