Peter Etebo set to miss rest of 2021 for Watford

Watford have been rocked by the news midfielder Peter Etebo will not play again in 2021 due to a torn quad muscle.

The Stoke loanee sustained the injury at the end of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle and the Hornets confirmed his anticipated long-term absence on Thursday.

A club statement said Etebo “is expected to be out for between four to five months” in a blow to boss Xisco Munoz.

The Nigeria international was introduced in the 75th minute against the Magpies but had started the club’s first four games in the Premier League this season.

Munoz will have Tom Cleverley available for the trip to Leeds on Saturday despite the ex-Manchester United midfielder being forced off with suspected concussion at the weekend.

Cleverley was reported to be “feeling dizzy at half-time” after a collision with Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow but has passed the concussion return-to-training protocols and is in contention for Saturday.