Kelle Roos set to return for Derby against Swansea

Kelle Roos is expected to return to the Derby starting line-up when the Rams host Swansea.

The 29-year-old should replace Ryan Allsop in goal after serving a one-match ban for his red card in the defeat at Sheffield United.

Phil Jagielka missed the home win against Reading in midweek with a muscle strain and Rams boss Wayne Rooney will be hoping the veteran defender can recover in time for the weekend.

Sam Baldock was forced off at half-time on Wednesday night with a hamstring problem and the forward is a doubt. Festy Ebosele (illness) will also be assessed.

Olivier Ntcham is a doubt for Swansea ahead of the trip to Pride Park.

The French midfielder suffered a slight hamstring injury in the defeat at Fulham and was withdrawn as a precaution.

Russell Martin named an unchanged line-up at Craven Cottage for the first time since becoming Swans boss, although changes are expected again for Saturday.

Rhys Williams, Ryan Bennett and Brandon Cooper are all vying for a place in defence, while Liam Cullen is an option should Ntcham miss out.