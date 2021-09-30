Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Charlie Raglan a doubt as Cheltenham face Rotherham

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.53pm
Charlie Raglan missed out on Cheltenham’s 5-0 loss at the Stadium of Light (Steven Paston/PA)
Charlie Raglan missed out on Cheltenham's 5-0 loss at the Stadium of Light

Cheltenham are still unsure on the fitness of Charlie Raglan ahead of Rotherham’s visit to the The Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

The 28-year-old was not in the squad that lost 5-0 to Sunderland in midweek after suffering a setback in training the previous Friday.

Matthew Pollock may start on Saturday after boss Michael Duff confirmed his half-time substitution in midweek was not injury related.

Conor Thomas has started every game so far but is one yellow card away from facing a one-match ban.

Rotherham will be without midfielder Jamie Lindsay.

The Scot picked up a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s win over AFC Wimbledon and is expected to be out for a number of weeks.

Defender Joe Mattock’s Achilles injury has settled down but he will not recover in time for the trip to Gloucestershire, while Angus MacDonald is a long-term absentee.

Wes Harding is back from a one-match ban following his red card against Crewe last weekend.

