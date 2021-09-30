Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR keeping close eye on Stefan Johansen ahead of Preston match

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.54pm
Stefan Johansen will need to be assessed before QPR take on Preston (Simon Galloway/PA)
QPR will need to assess captain Stefan Johansen ahead of Preston’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder, who signed on a permanent deal from west London rivals Fulham in the summer, missed the midweek victory over Birmingham with a knock.

Boss Mark Warburton will hope the Norwegian’s unspecified issue is not too serious and he could also be without defender Sam McCallum again.

McCallum sustained a hamstring injury in the recent Carabao Cup success over Everton and has sat out the last two matches as a result.

Preston forward Connor Wickham will be absent for the foreseeable future after he was scheduled to have surgery this week.

The ex-Crystal Palace player injured his hamstring five minutes into his full debut against Cheltenham and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Draw specialists North End could have several other key personnel back with defender Andrew Hughes (toe) and forward Tom Barkhuizen (illness) expected to be in contention.

Manager Frankie McAvoy does remain without striker Ched Evans (calf) and defender Matthew Olosunde (Achilles) but both should return after the international break.

