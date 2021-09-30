QPR keeping close eye on Stefan Johansen ahead of Preston match

QPR will need to assess captain Stefan Johansen ahead of Preston’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The midfielder, who signed on a permanent deal from west London rivals Fulham in the summer, missed the midweek victory over Birmingham with a knock.

Boss Mark Warburton will hope the Norwegian’s unspecified issue is not too serious and he could also be without defender Sam McCallum again.

McCallum sustained a hamstring injury in the recent Carabao Cup success over Everton and has sat out the last two matches as a result.

Preston forward Connor Wickham will be absent for the foreseeable future after he was scheduled to have surgery this week.

The ex-Crystal Palace player injured his hamstring five minutes into his full debut against Cheltenham and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Draw specialists North End could have several other key personnel back with defender Andrew Hughes (toe) and forward Tom Barkhuizen (illness) expected to be in contention.

Manager Frankie McAvoy does remain without striker Ched Evans (calf) and defender Matthew Olosunde (Achilles) but both should return after the international break.