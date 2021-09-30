Mansfield waiting on George Maris ahead of Barrow clash

Mansfield will check on George Maris ahead of their home game against Barrow.

The midfielder was forced off early in the second half of the goalless draw at Leyton Orient with an eye problem.

Tyrese Sinclair is suspended after he was sent off in that game, while Stephen Quinn is still serving his six-match ban. However, Ollie Clarke returns to contention after his suspension.

Ryan Stirk (ankle), Kellan Gordon (knee) and Oli Hawkins (back) will be assessed along with Maris, although James Perch’s injury is likely to keep him on the sidelines.

Dimitri Sea is a doubt for Barrow after the forward felt a niggle in his hamstring during training on Monday.

Defender Connor Brown is also hoping to resume training before the end of the week as he looks to overcome a troublesome groin injury.

Striker Luke James is making good progress in his recovery from a foot injury and he could be back in training next week.

However, Tom Beadling (knee), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Mike Jones (Achilles), Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Matt Platt (back) are still out.