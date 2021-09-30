Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nathan Jones hails Coventry thrashing as his best performance as Luton manager

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.57pm
Luton’s Harry Cornick celebrates scoring the second goal (David Davies/PA)
Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled the 5-0 victory over Coventry as the “best performance” during his time in the hot-seat at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters raced out of the blocks to score four in the first half, before adding one more after the break to hammer a Sky Blues team who could have gone top of the Championship with victory.

Jones said: “We asked them to score the first goal, keep a clean sheet and win and I’d have taken any two of those.

“It was a complete performance, it’s my best performance as Luton manager by a mile as I know we scored eights and sevens and five away from home at certain places, but this is in the Championship against a very good side, a side who is third and they could have gone top tonight.

“So that’s the magnitude of the performance as from start to finish I thought we were outstanding.

“It should have been more, we had shots on targets, balls flashing across the box, the control we had in the game.

“They had one chance first half which hit the side-netting and this is a side that scores goals, a side that’s third in the league, a side that has run over teams, and they are a good side.

“Mark has done a great job here, but that shows the magnitude of the performance.”

Town were in the ascendancy from the moment Elijah Adebayo netted a second-minute penalty after Jake Clarke-Salter had fouled the attacker.

Harry Cornick then made it 2-0 on 18 minutes with a close-range header, before teeing up Luke Berry for a third on the half hour.

In stoppage time, Adebayo slammed home as Luton ran riot, while in the second period, Cornick had his brace on 58 minutes, after Berry’s through-ball.

Bar one shot from Viktor Gyokeres, the Sky Blues offered nothing in attack.

City boss Mark Robins said: “We have to deal with things better.

“We ended up getting ragged and we ended up chasing the game early on, we were four down before we could breathe.

“We didn’t create enough and didn’t get near their goal.

“Luton were very good at what they did and we weren’t very good at dealing with it. It was a disappointment and we have to dust ourselves down and learn from it and not let that happen again.

“Our away form hasn’t been brilliant and that’s something we’ll have to look at.

“At home, it’s been a different story so hopefully we can park this and move on quickly against Fulham on Saturday as they are one of the best teams in the division.”

