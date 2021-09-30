Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wayne Rooney confident Derby will fight off relegation despite points deduction

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.58pm
Wayne Rooney is confident Derby can stay up (Tim Goode/PA)
Wayne Rooney asserted his belief that Derby will stay up despite their 12-point deduction following a 1-0 home win over Reading.

The Rams closed the gap to a position of safety in the Championship to seven points following Craig Forsyth’s first-half header – his first goal in more than five years.

Derby, who remain in administration, are the only side outside of the Championship’s top five still unbeaten at home this season and a proud Rooney declared: “I believe we will stay up if the points deduction stays as it is.

“The players trust and believe in me, which is being shown out on the pitch with their fantastic attitude. They are a really good group of players who are fighting for this club.

“We’re in a very difficult situation, but the players are giving absolutely everything and we’ve got to keep working to try and pick up points.

“We’re back on positive points and it’s never nice to be on minus points, so the players deserve a lot of praise for turning that around so quickly and, if we stick together, we will get through this.

“I was pleased with the performance in the first half. We played some really good stuff and created some good chances to deserve our 1-0 lead at half-time.

“We also started the second half well and looked dangerous on the break. We dropped back deeper, but defended the box really well and I’m delighted with the three points.”

Rooney added that Forsyth’s first appearance on the scoresheet in 105 matches was no accident, saying: “It’s something we’ve been working on since pre-season.

“We want our full-backs to play very high up the pitch and we’ve not got the tallest of strikers but he’s a big lad playing at left-back and is a threat in the air when he gets into the box.”

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic declined to be drawn on reports that his club could also be penalised with a points deduction for off-pitch troubles.

He said: “That is out of our control and we need to win points no matter what.”

He added that he was happy with his side’s display despite a winning run of three games coming to an end.

“Overall, we put in a solid performance, except on one occasion when we conceded the goal,” the Serbian said.

“We played with a lot of confidence and creation in the final third but, unfortunately, all the shots that we had on goal did not end up in the net.

“But we did put all our energy, resources and strength into the game and there were a lot of positives except for the result.

“We now have the chance to turn things around on Saturday before the international break will give us a chance to rest and recover.”

