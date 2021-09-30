Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scott Parker urges more offence from his Bournemouth side

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 2.58pm
Scott Parker (Joe Giddens/PA)
Scott Parker (Joe Giddens/PA)

Scott Parker felt his Bournemouth side did not turn up for 45 minutes after drawing 0-0 at Peterborough.

Cherries striker Dominic Solanke missed two late chances to win it for the visitors, but the club’s top scorer shot and headed over – the latter a good chance from a 90th-minute corner – as Peterborough held on for a precious point.

The result leaves the visitors behind second place West Brom on goal difference after the Baggies’ 4-0 win at Cardiff a day earlier, while an eighth home point of the season (compared to none away) was not enough for Posh to move out of the relegation places.

Parker said: “It was a bit passive. We lacked intent and played the game in front of them.

“To their credit Peterborough are an organised team and limited the space.

“There was a reaction in the second half and we had an attacking threat. We’ve just not managed to put the chances away. We gave ourselves 45 minutes to win a game of football and that’s not us.

“We’ve been very clinical and very fluid (previously) but we’ve not put the ball away. We had some good chances but looked a bit off it. That’s football. They’re humans and sometimes have those moments.

“The second half is where we need to stay.

“Dom’s been fantastic since I’ve come here and missed some chances, but he puts himself in good areas for the team. It was just not his night.”

Solanke’s late efforts aside, this was a match of few chances.

The striker and team-mate Morgan Rogers both had efforts saved by Peterborough goalkeeper Dai Cornell, while at the other end Jorge Grant was unable to convert Harrison Burrows’ right-wing cross on the slide under pressure from former England defender Gary Cahill.

Delighted Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said: “I spoke to the players about how good our home form has been.

“The players got the game plan right to a man. We played as a team against a side who are ahead of most others in the league. We’ve not had many chances in the match.

“The fans are used to us bombing forward and attacking, but you can’t do that against Bournemouth as they would have cut us to shreds. The atmosphere was lacking because of that, but we were very solid and did what we worked on.

“We’ve had eight years in League One and they’ve had five years in the Premier League, so I’m really delighted. Some of the football was excellent in the first half, and the subs did well when they came on.

“I’ve got two weeks to sort out our away form as we are a completely different team at home.”

