Lionel Messi meets Ed Sheeran in Paris – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.02pm
Ed Sheeran and Lionel Messi (Jonathan Brady/Julien Poupart/PA)
Ed Sheeran and Lionel Messi (Jonathan Brady/Julien Poupart/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 29.

Football

Lionel Messi met Ed Sheeran.

Paris St Germain midfielder Ander Herrera looked back on a big win.

Liverpool and Manchester City turned the clock back.

City let off some steam.

Virgil Van Dijk and Jordan Henderson celebrated last night’s win in Porto.

The name’s Bond….

What a hit!

Tennis

Emma Raducanu enjoyed the James Bond premiere.

Roger Federer enjoyed the show.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was still celebrating his 100th race win.

A new project for Lando Norris.

These guys also got the red carpet treatment.

Gianluca Vialli dropped by.

MMA

Conor McGregor was honoured.

Boxing

Manny Pacquiao hung up his gloves.