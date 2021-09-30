Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2013: Steve McClaren was appointed Derby manager

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.04pm
Steve McClaren was unveiled as Derby boss eight years ago (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former England boss Steve McClaren swept in at Derby on this day in 2013 to replace Nigel Clough, arriving full of optimism and with the promise of attractive football.

And the ex-Rams midfielder, who had overseen short stints at FC Twente (twice), Wolfsburg and Nottingham Forest as he looked to rebuild his reputation following the end of his ill-fated England reign in December 2007, began brightly at Pride Park.

He was named the Championship’s manager of the month in December 2013 and quickly turned Derby into promotion candidates.

Steve McClaren, left, consoles Richard Keogh, right, after Derby’s Championship play-off final defeat to QPR (Mike Egerton/PA)

A third-place finish secured a 2014 Championship play-off tilt, but that ended in the heartbreak of a 1-0 loss to QPR in the final at Wembley.

Derby started the 2014-15 campaign in fine form but nose-dived spectacularly, McClaren’s men winning just two of their final 13 fixtures to drop out of even the play-off picture. And that run of poor form cost McClaren his job, with his departure confirmed in late May 2015.

McClaren went on to spend nine months in charge of Newcastle before being sacked in March 2016, and then returned for a second stint at Derby in October 2016 which led to a second sacking five months later.
He was most recently dismissed by QPR, in April 2019.

