Peterborough forward Jonson Clarke-Harris set to play despite possible ban

Peterborough forward Jonson Clarke-Harris is set to be involved in Saturday’s home match with Bristol City despite a suspension looming.

The striker has been given a four-match ban by the Football Association for historic offensive social media posts when he was 18, but while the appeals process continues he is free to play for Posh.

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson will definitely be without attacker Jack Marriott, who recently suffered a hamstring injury and will not feature again in 2021.

Captain Mark Beevers is much closer to a return following a similar issue and could be involved after the international break.

Bristol City will still be without manager Nigel Pearson after his positive Covid-19 test earlier in the week, with assistant Curtis Fleming taking charge of the Sky Bet Championship outfit again.

Fleming could be without two key personnel for the trip to Posh after Nathan Baker (heel) and Jay Dasilva (ankle) were withdrawn during the loss at Millwall.

Both are only minor knocks and the duo could feature against Peterborough while Joe Williams is expected to be fit despite being forced off with fatigue in midweek.

After the 1-0 loss on Wednesday, Fleming admitted the quick turnaround to Saturday could force him to make changes to the starting XI.