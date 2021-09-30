Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Livingston lose Adam Lewis for three months with broken foot

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.31pm
Adam Lewis faces a spell on the sidelines (Jane Barlow/PA)
Adam Lewis faces a spell on the sidelines (Jane Barlow/PA)

Livingston face around three months without Adam Lewis after the on-loan Liverpool player broke his foot.

The versatile 21-year-old suffered the injury during training on Monday with nobody else near him.

Manager David Martindale said: “Adam has returned to Liverpool and is probably going to be 12 weeks, he broke his fifth metatarsal.

“We were doing a recovery session, playing small-sided games, no contact, he went to take a shot with his left foot and slightly rolled his foot.

“They took him down to Liverpool and are going to pin it, so that’s probably a 12-week injury.”

Lewis has made eight appearances for Livi after overcoming a fitness issue earlier in the season.

“I feel for Adam because I think he was hitting a bit of form,” said Martindale, whose team host St Mirren on Saturday.

“He was getting there, he was understanding and adapting to the Scottish game. So I’m gutted for the kid.

“There’s a big pressure coming from Liverpool. These loan players are coming up to Scotland and they really need to play if they have any future at their parent club.

“So they come up and sometimes they get a shock at the standard and intensity of Scottish football.

“You just need to look at the players that have left Scottish football of late and see how they are doing in the Premier League, big (Kristoffer) Ajer is doing brilliantly down there and (Odsonne) Edouard comes on and scores two goals on his debut.

“I think Scottish football gets a raw deal, especially outside the Old Firm, and these players come up and get a wee bit of a shock to the system, with the intensity, aggressiveness and physicality but also the ability levels.

“But they are coming up to impress their parent club, which is the most frustrating thing for young Adam, because I genuinely feel he was there or thereabouts.”

More from The Courier