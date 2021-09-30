Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has decisions to make ahead of Reading game

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 4.08pm
Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy is under pressure after poor recent results (Mike Egerton/PA)
Under-fire Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy faces a crunch game as his side take on Reading.

McCarthy reacted to conceding five goals against Blackburn last weekend by naming five centre-backs against West Brom in midweek but the Bluebirds still shipped four, leaving the former Republic of Ireland boss with plenty to think about.

McCarthy could recall striker Kieffer Moore, having dropped him to the bench against the Baggies, while Joe Ralls was an unused substitute on his return from a groin injury so could come in.

Lee Tomlin and Isaac Vassell are both long-term absentees.

Scott Dann could see more action for Reading.

The former Crystal Palace defender made his debut off the bench in the midweek defeat by Derby after building up his fitness.

Junior Hoilett was also a substitute and is likely to come back in, while manager Veljko Paunovic must decide whether to stick with George Puscas up front after substituting him in the 56th minute.

Liam Moore, Andy Rinomhota and Felipe Araruna are not too far away from returns but Michael Morrison and Tom Holmes are longer-term absentees.