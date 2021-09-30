Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes named Premiership player of the month By Press Association September 30 2021, 4.31pm Ian Harkes with wife Sarah after his goal at Celtic Park (Jane Barlow/PA) Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes has been named cinch Premiership player of the month. The American netted a long-range winner against Dundee and headed the goal which earned United a point at Celtic Park. United also drew with St Mirren during September. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Ange Postecoglou rounds on ‘condescending’ critics of his early Celtic career Dundee United: Ian Harkes named Premiership player of the month after Celtic and Dundee heroics EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United owner Mark Ogren hails Tam Courts’ ‘phenomenal’ efforts at Tannadice Tam Courts’ first 100 days in charge: 4 talking points as Dundee United boss starts to silence doubters