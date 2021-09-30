Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lloyd Isgrove in line for Bolton return

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 4.44pm
Lloyd Isgrove could return for Bolton (Nigel French/PA)
Lloyd Isgrove could return for Bolton (Nigel French/PA)

Lloyd Isgrove could be back in contention for Bolton when they host Shrewsbury.

Isgrove was unavailable against Charlton midweek after the winger suffered a head injury against Sunderland.

Amadou Bakayoko could also be involved for the Trotters after making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury.

Xavier Amaechi is still out as he recovers from a fractured foot.

Josh Vela, who started his career with Wanderers, is a doubt for Shrewsbury.

The midfielder limped off against AFC Wimbledon last weekend after taking a blow to the knee and missed the midweek clash against Wycombe.

If Vela is ruled out, Shrews boss Steve Cotterill could move left wing-back Luke Leahy into the centre of midfield.

Forward Rekeil Pyke is back in contention after missing two games due to coronavirus. He was on the bench for the Chairboys game.