Lloyd Isgrove in line for Bolton return

Lloyd Isgrove could be back in contention for Bolton when they host Shrewsbury.

Isgrove was unavailable against Charlton midweek after the winger suffered a head injury against Sunderland.

Amadou Bakayoko could also be involved for the Trotters after making good progress in his recovery from a calf injury.

Xavier Amaechi is still out as he recovers from a fractured foot.

Josh Vela, who started his career with Wanderers, is a doubt for Shrewsbury.

The midfielder limped off against AFC Wimbledon last weekend after taking a blow to the knee and missed the midweek clash against Wycombe.

If Vela is ruled out, Shrews boss Steve Cotterill could move left wing-back Luke Leahy into the centre of midfield.

Forward Rekeil Pyke is back in contention after missing two games due to coronavirus. He was on the bench for the Chairboys game.