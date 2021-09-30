Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles Vernam back for Bradford’s clash with Rochdale

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 4.54pm
Charles Vernam will come back into the Bradford squad to face Rochdale (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Charles Vernam will come back into the Bradford squad to face Rochdale (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Derek Adams will welcome back Charles Vernam for Bradford’s game with Rochdale at the Utilita Energy Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old winger missed out on last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Crawley after feeling some tightness in the previous game but will be in the squad for the weekend.

Forward Theo Robinson is still out with an illness and will not be available for selection.

Winger Abo Eisa and forward Lee Angol continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Rochdale will have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Manager Robbie Stockdale will be hoping to see a reaction following their narrow 1-0 defeat to rivals Oldham last Saturday.

Ever-present midfielder Aaron Morley is expected to start once again.

Abraham Odoh will be hoping to start after appearing off the bench in the last two league fixtures.