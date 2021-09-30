Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brigid Kosgei ready for London Marathon hat-trick bid despite Olympic exertions

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 5.20pm
Brigid Kosgei is aiming for a third successive win at the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday (John Sibley/PA)
Brigid Kosgei is aiming for a third successive win at the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday (John Sibley/PA)

Brigid Kosgei insists she is well prepared and ready to defend her Virgin Money London Marathon title despite the short turnaround from the Olympics last month.

Sunday’s race comes just eight weeks after the Kenyan claimed marathon silver in Sapporo, where the runners endured hot and humid conditions.

Many competitors were unable to finish the Olympic race, and those that did were left fatigued but Kosgei believes she is ready to compete in London.

Kosgei won the London Marathon for the second time at the elite-only race in 2020
Kosgei won the London Marathon for the second time at the elite-only race in 2020 (Bob Martin/London Marathon/PA)

“First of all I want to say thanks because I have been invited to London again and I like London. Before I came here I was running in the Olympics last month, my body was still very tired but I did a lot of preparation to correct this,” Kosgei said.

“After the Olympics I went and had maybe two days’ break and then I continued practice. My training is going well and I have prepared well and I am ready for Sunday.”

Kosgei is looking to become only the second person after Germany’s Katrin Dorre-Heinig (1992-94) to win three successive London Marathons in the women’s race.

She added: “I love London so I would really like to do that here. I am ready as I have prepared well as I want to defend my title.”

Kosgei continued Kenya’s recent domination of the event when she first claimed victory in 2019 and defended her title the following year on an elite-only adapted course which looped St James’s Park.

The 27-year-old is also the women’s marathon world record holder with a time of 2:14:04, from the Chicago Marathon in 2019, but she admitted she is not targeting any records this weekend.

“No I don’t have any course record (as a target) because I come from the Olympics not far away, it’s just one month and something, so no preparation there which is good to prepare for the women-only record.”

Kosgei’s compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei is the reigning New York City Marathon champion but she has chosen to race in London this time instead of in the United States and is looking forward to the challenge.

“Last year I ran New York so it was a pleasure for me to be invited to London,” Jepkosgei said.

“I’ve come here to do my best, this is my first time to run London. The course in London is so different to New York.”

This year will also see the return of spectators and fun runners as the course loops around the city centre, something Jepkosgei admits she prefers.

She said: “I like some spectators around to cheer you, they motivate so with the spectators and people running with you it gives you morale when you are running with them and I like running with them.”

