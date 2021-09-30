Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Miguel Azeez set to miss out when Portsmouth host Sunderland

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 5.24pm
Miguel Azeez is set for a spell on the sidelines (Brian Lawless/PA)
Miguel Azeez is set for a spell on the sidelines (Brian Lawless/PA)

Portsmouth are likely to be without Miguel Azeez ahead of the Sky Bet League One visit of table-topping Sunderland.

The teenage midfielder has made just one appearance since joining Pompey on loan from Arsenal and seems set for a stint on the sidelines because of a groin strain.

Defender Connor Ogilvie will be vying for a return after missing last Saturday’s draw at Charlton and the midweek defeat at Burton because of a quad issue.

Fellow defender and club captain Clark Robertson has been sidelined for the last four matches because of a hip injury.

Sunderland have a quartet of injury concerns.

United States winger Lynden Gooch has been absent for the wins over Bolton and Cheltenham in the last week because of a foot problem while on-loan Manchester City defender Callum Doyle is nursing a minor back complaint.

Black Cats head coach Lee Johnson is hopeful of having the duo back sooner rather than later, even if the weekend comes too soon for them, while striker Nathan Broadhead and defender Dennis Cirkin are the other concerns.

Broadhead, on loan from Everton, has a tight hamstring while Cirkin is currently recovering from a concussion.

More from The Courier