Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crewe hoping Madger Gomes will be fit for Cambridge clash

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 5.29pm
Madger Gomes is in line to make his Crewe debut (Richard Sellers/PA)
Madger Gomes is in line to make his Crewe debut (Richard Sellers/PA)

Crewe hope Madger Gomes will be fit to make his debut against Cambridge on Saturday.

The midfielder was a late withdrawal from the squad to face Plymouth in midweek after suffering with a similar non-Covid illness to the one that ruled J’Neil Lloyd-Bennett and Terrell Thomas out of the previous match.

Crewe are likely to be without striker Callum Ainley again because of a hamstring problem.

Chris Long and Ben Knight will both remain on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

Cambridge could again be without Wes Hoolahan.

The midfielder has missed the last three matches with chest and knee injuries but Us boss Mark Bonner was hopeful he would return to training this week.

Bonner could make changes to freshen up his side after two high intensity games over the last week.

Twenty-year-old Jubril Okedina could come back in after starting the game against Fleetwood last weekend.

More from The Courier