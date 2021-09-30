England stars celebrate call-ups as AJ bounces back – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 30.

Football

England players were honoured.

The feelings always the same getting the call up 🤩 another two important games to get closer to Qatar 🦁🤍 pic.twitter.com/VEPImFx4Na — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) September 30, 2021

Always an honour to represent my country 🙏🏾 can’t wait to meet up with the lads @England 😁 pic.twitter.com/LvrqobLy5r — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) September 30, 2021

Bruno Fernandes caught up with Usain Bolt.

A true legend. A true United fan. 🔴⚫️ So much respect and admiration for you @usainbolt ⚡️🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/75iueYiavD — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) September 30, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record drew praise.

⏪ #TBT to 2007 and @Cristiano's first @ChampionsLeague goals… in his 27th appearance. 💨 Fair to say the competition's all-time leading scorer has picked up the pace in the time since! 🤩 What a way for CR7 to mark his latest #UCL record last night.pic.twitter.com/KjSaYfpITw — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 30, 2021

Harry Maguire reflected on Manchester United’s win over Villarreal.

European football came to the London Stadium.

Our first home match of our @EuropaLeague campaign tonight 🙌 COME ON YOU IRONS!! ⚒#UEL | #WHUSCR pic.twitter.com/izwv9IR7Hg — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 30, 2021

Gareth Ainsworth did everything he could to get to training.

Gareth Ainsworth arrives for his media duties after cycling to training through the rain from his home in Finchampstead, due to the petrol shortage. Straight into it: “I told the boys after the MK game – go and get six points this week. That’s our focus.”#WYCvMOR — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) September 30, 2021

Stat of the day.

Today marks 1,800 days since @ManCity were last knocked out of the #CarabaoCup… That's almost five years. 😳#EFL pic.twitter.com/SGSr691CPB — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) September 30, 2021

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was ready to bounce back.

I’ve watched the fight, analysed my preparations & identified my mistakes. I’ve learnt my lesson. Thanks for sending love & checking in. Don’t worry about me. My spirit is strong! pic.twitter.com/waX0gnXgaE — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 30, 2021

Lawrence Okolie was behind the counter at McDonalds.