Tyrrell Hatton shrugs off Ryder Cup disappointment to earn share of Dunhill lead

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 7.26pm
Tyrrell Hatton earned a share of the lead at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Tyrrell Hatton brushed off Europe’s Ryder Cup thrashing to take a share of the lead on the opening day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The Englishman, who scored one-a-half points as Europe were dismantled 19-9 by America at Whistling Straits last week, finished with an eight-under 64 at Carnoustie on Thursday.

Hatton, 29, a two-time winner of the event, sits at the top of the scoreboard with Belgium’s Nicolas Colsaerts, Spaniard Adri Arnaus and China’s Li Haotong.

Hatton finished five-under-par through his final five holes en route to a back-nine score of 29.

“I didn’t actually realise, until I just signed my card,” he said.

“Obviously we needed a big back nine and I am very happy the putter worked well. Hopefully that continues.”

Each player completes a round at Carnoustie, St Andrews and Kingsbarns. Sunday’s final round is played at St Andrews.

Hatton continued: “It’s always nice to start pretty good around this golf course.

“You go to the other ones, and feel like you’ve got slightly more of a chance than here, so we’ll see what the week brings.”

Tommy Fleetwood was two shots off the lead
Tommy Fleetwood was two shots off the lead (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, also a member of Padraig Harrington’s defeated Ryder Cup side, sits two shots back in a tie for eighth following a bogey-free round of 66.

He said: “My energy’s fine. I feel good. Last week was a very motivating week, and I enjoyed the energy that I got from my team-mates and the Ryder Cup in general.

“Coming here, I love the golf courses, and whenever this event comes around, I feel like it’s a really great opportunity for me to have a great week because I feel good on the courses and I’ve played well here in the past.”

