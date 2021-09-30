Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Scott Parker considering Cherries changes as Blades visit Bournemouth

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 7.31pm
Scott Parker’s side are aiming to make in 11 league games unbeaten at the weekend (Steven Paston/PA)
Scott Parker’s side are aiming to make in 11 league games unbeaten at the weekend (Steven Paston/PA)

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker must decide whether to make changes again for the home game against Sheffield United.

Parker promoted Jack Stacey, David Brooks and Morgan Rogers to his starting line-up for the goalless midweek draw at Peterborough.

Adam Smith, Ben Pearson and Jaidon Anthony all dropped to the bench and are pushing for recalls as Parker’s side bid to extend their unbeaten league start to 11 matches.

Midfielder Lewis Cook remains a long-term absentee as he works his way back from a knee ligament injury.

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset could make his first appearance since the opening day of the season.

Mousset has struggled with injuries since limping out of the Blades’ home defeat by Birmingham in early August, but is expected to be included in the squad after returning to full training.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no new injury concerns after the midweek defeat at Middlesbrough.

Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge will play no part after missing the last four games due to a hamstring injury.

More from The Courier