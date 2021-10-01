Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kasper Schmeichel says Leicester need faster starts and more cutting edge

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 9.50am
Leicester lost in a fiery clash (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Leicester lost in a fiery clash (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Kasper Schmeichel insists Leicester must find their killer instinct after a shock defeat at Legia Warsaw.

The Foxes’ Europa League hopes suffered a potentially damaging blow with a 1-0 defeat in Poland on Thursday.

They are joint bottom of Group C with Napoli, who lost 3-2 at home to Spartak Moscow, with the pair having been pre-tournament favourites.

Legia top the group with six points after Mahir Emreli’s goal sunk Leicester and Schmeichel knows the Foxes, five points adrift of the leaders, need to improve.

“We started slow and finished better, but ultimately it’s very disappointing,” the goalkeeper told LCFC TV. “We gave ourselves a mountain to climb when we conceded.

“On a difficult European night, a difficult pitch, we created enough chances I think in the second half. Unfortunately, it took until half-time to get things right.

“I think in eight out of 10 games we’d get something out of the game with the amount of chances we created but we lacked that little bit of cutting edge today and we’re disappointed.

“We’ve got to do it the whole game and that’s the most important thing. For us, it’s a case of starting quicker. We’ve got to start quicker and we have to work with that.”

Leicester now go to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday able to recall Wilfred Ndidi after he was banned for the trip to Warsaw.

Kelechi Iheanacho is available having been unable to enter Poland due to a problem with his travel documents. Jonny Evans’ foot problems mean he remains a doubt with Wesley Fofana (broken leg) and James Justin (knee) out.

“It’s a big game for us at the weekend,” added boss Brendan Rodgers. “We’ll get back and recover tomorrow, put some preparation into the team and then we’ll be fresh and ready to go on Sunday.”

