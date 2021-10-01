Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan and Jordan Obita could be recalled by Wycombe

Garath McCleary, Daryl Horgan and Jordan Obita are pushing for recalls as Wycombe prepare to host Morecambe in Sky Bet League One.

The trio were given rests on the bench during the midweek win at Shrewsbury, with winger McCleary the only one to come on.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has no fresh selection concerns.

Midfielder Nick Freeman (knee) is the hosts’ only absentee.

Morecambe remain without suspended midfielder Shane McLoughlin.

McLoughlin sits out for the second successive game following his red card in last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Accrington.

Defender Greg Leigh will once again be absent due to a torn hamstring.

Courtney Duffus (thigh), Jonathan Obika (hamstring) and Shayon Harrison (toe) are also sidelined for Morecambe.