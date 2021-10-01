Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brighton star Steven Alzate sidelined as Seagulls aim to shoot down Gunners

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 10.05am
Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate was injured against Crystal Palace (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Brighton will be without Steven Alzate for Saturday evening’s Premier League game against Arsenal, while Danny Welbeck is a major doubt.

Midfielder Alzate is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Forward Welbeck has been sent to a specialist after sustaining a hamstring problem in that game.

Yves Bissouma, who missed out against Palace due to a knee issue, will be assessed but fellow midfielder Enock Mwepu (groin) and defender Adam Webster (hamstring) are out.

Arsenal are expected to be without midfielder Granit Xhaka for up to three months because of a knee problem.

Switzerland international Xhaka suffered significant damage to the medial ligament in his right knee after being accidentally caught by Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey during last weekend’s north London derby, but is not expected to need surgery.

Arsenal, who secured a third successive league win on Sunday, report no fresh selection problems ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Moder, Richards, March, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Connolly, Locadia

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Aubameyang, Leno, Holding, Soares, Nuno Tavares, Maitland-Niles, Sambi Lokonga, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah.

