Brighton star Steven Alzate sidelined as Seagulls aim to shoot down Gunners

Brighton will be without Steven Alzate for Saturday evening’s Premier League game against Arsenal, while Danny Welbeck is a major doubt.

Midfielder Alzate is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in Monday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. Forward Welbeck has been sent to a specialist after sustaining a hamstring problem in that game.

Yves Bissouma, who missed out against Palace due to a knee issue, will be assessed but fellow midfielder Enock Mwepu (groin) and defender Adam Webster (hamstring) are out.

Arsenal are expected to be without midfielder Granit Xhaka for up to three months because of a knee problem.

Switzerland international Xhaka suffered significant damage to the medial ligament in his right knee after being accidentally caught by Lucas Moura after the Tottenham forward had been challenged by Thomas Partey during last weekend’s north London derby, but is not expected to need surgery.

Arsenal, who secured a third successive league win on Sunday, report no fresh selection problems ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Cucurella, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman, Lamptey, Roberts, Gross, Lallana, Mac Allister, Moder, Richards, March, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Connolly, Locadia

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Aubameyang, Leno, Holding, Soares, Nuno Tavares, Maitland-Niles, Sambi Lokonga, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah.