Exeter without midfielder Kyle Taylor against Walsall

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 10.06am
Kyle Taylor will miss the Walsall match (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Exeter will be without Kyle Taylor for Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two game at home to Walsall.

Midfielder Taylor has tested positive for coronavirus and has begun a mandatory period of isolation.

Grecians boss Matt Taylor revealed at his pre-match press conference that another player had been displaying symptoms of Covid-19, which could mean a further absentee.

Defender Jack Sparkes remains on the sidelines due to a broken collarbone.

Walsall will welcome back Joss Labadie from suspension at St James Park.

The midfielder has completed a three-game ban following his red card in the 1-1 draw at Bradford on September 4.

The Saddlers have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Devon, with Emmanuel Osadebe’s knock in the midweek loss to Bristol Rovers not as bad as first feared.

Conor Wilkinson (hamstring) is not yet ready to return, while fellow forward Rory Holden and midfielder Liam Kinsella (both knee) remain out.

