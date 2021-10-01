Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Man Utd forward Angel Gomes receives first England Under-21 call-up

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 10.24am
Angel Gomes has been given his first England Under-21 call-up (Martin Rickett/PA)
Former Manchester United forward Angel Gomes has been handed his first England Under-21s call up.

The 21-year-old, who left Old Trafford last year and joined Lille, links up with the squad for their Euro 2023 qualifiers in Slovenia and Andorra this month.

Gomes won the World Cup with England Under-17s in 2017 and made 10 appearances, without scoring, for United.

He moved to Lille in 2020 and spent last season on loan at Boavista, scoring six goals in 30 games to help them finish 12th in Portugal’s Primeira Liga.

Harvey Elliott is missing after dislocating his ankle at Leeds last month while Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe will be hoping to feature this time after returning from the last squad early through illness.

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp, Crystal Palace’s Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones are all included again.

The Young Lions beat Kosovo 2-0 in Lee Carsley’s first game in charge last month to open their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign.

It came after they were forced to cancel a friendly in Romania after two positive coronavirus cases among the squad and coaching staff.

They face Slovenia in Group G in Celje on October 7 before going to Andorra on October 11.

England Under-21 squad: Bursik (Stoke), Green (St Etienne), Griffiths (West Brom, on loan at Lincoln), Aarons (Norwich), Cresswell (Leeds), Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City, on loan at Anderlecht) Colwill (Chelsea, on loan at Huddersfield), Livramento (Southampton), Thomas (Leicester), Doyle (Manchester City, on loan at Hamburg), Gallagher (Chelsea, on loan at Crystal Palace), Garner (Manchester United, on loan at Nottingham Forest), Jones (Liverpool), Palmer (Manchester City), Ramsey (Aston Villa), Skipp (Tottenham), Balogun (Arsenal), Brewster (Sheffield United), John-Jules (Arsenal, on loan at Blackpool), Madueke (PSV), Smith Rowe (Arsenal), Gomes (Lille)

