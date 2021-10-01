Ross Sykes suspended as Accrington face Ipswich By Press Association October 1 2021, 10.35am Accrington will be without Ross Sykes (Anthony Devlin/PA) Accrington will be without defender Ross Sykes due to suspension when they take on Ipswich. The defender picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Oxford on Tuesday night. Midfielder David Morgan is a doubt for Stanley as he continues to build fitness. Joe Pritchard and Joel Mumbongo are still out for John Coleman’s side with injury. Ipswich manager Paul Cook is unlikely to make many changes to the side that beat Doncaster 6-0 in midweek. Kyle Edwards could be in contention for the Tractor Boys after recovering from a groin problem. Midfielder Tom Carroll looks set to be rested with a hip problem. Joe Pigott is also unlikely to feature for Ipswich after picking up a virus. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Plymouth clash comes too soon for Lincoln forward Chris Maguire Charlie Raglan a doubt as Cheltenham face Rotherham Nathan Holland shines as Oxford rout Accrington That’s been coming – Karl Robinson hails thumping win and Nathan Holland display