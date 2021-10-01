Port Vale defender Aaron Martin doubtful for game with Leyton Orient

Port Vale will assess Aaron Martin ahead of the Sky Bet League Two meeting with Leyton Orient.

Defender Martin missed last weekend’s 1-0 win at Scunthorpe due to a back spasm.

Midfielder Brad Walker has returned to light training as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, but the game may come too early for his involvement.

Vale forward Devante Rodney completes a three-game ban, while defender Leon Legge remains unavailable due to a knee injury.

Orient will welcome back Paul Smyth into contention at Vale Park.

The Northern Ireland forward has not played since the opening weekend of the season due to a hamstring problem.

Right-back Tom James will sit out through suspension after getting his fifth booking of the campaign in last weekend’s goalless draw with Mansfield.

Defender Adam Thompson (ankle) and midfielder Callum Reilly (groin) are still unavailable.