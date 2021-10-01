Steven Bergwijn not ready for Tottenham return against Aston Villa

Tottenham look set to still be without Steven Bergwijn for the visit of Aston Villa.

The Holland international has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle and is unlikely to be fit.

Ben Davies has suspected appendicitis and missed Thursday’s Europa Conference League win over NS Mura.

Villa boss Dean Smith could stick with the same XI that won at Manchester United last week.

Axel Tuanzebe is available having been ineligible against his parent club at Old Trafford but Leon Bailey (quad) is not expected to resume training until the international break.

Morgan Sanson (hamstring) and Trezeguet (knee) remain out.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Lo Celso, Moura, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Tuanzebe, Hause, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Traore, Archer.