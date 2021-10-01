Ayoub Assal available for AFC Wimbledon against Burton

AFC Wimbledon will have teenager Ayoub Assal available for the visit of Burton in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The 19-year-old had to miss Tuesday’s defeat at Rotherham after he was given a one-match suspension for accumulating five yellow cards.

Assal’s return will provide another boost for boss Mark Robinson, who saw Paul Osew and Daniel Csoka start after recent injury problems in midweek.

Ollie Palmer (calf) and Paul Kalambayi (muscle) remain absent as the Dons look to halt a run of four consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Burton continue to be without centre-back Michael Mancienne but the defender is expected to be back in contention after the international break.

A hamstring injury has ruled out the former Chelsea youngster since August and manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will welcome his return.

The Brewers were hit with several unavailability issues at the beginning of the season and still have a handful of long-term absentees.

Sam Hughes, Kieran Wallace (both knee), Louis Moult (ankle) and Tom Hewlett (leg) are not back in training yet as they look to return to full fitness following extended spells on the sidelines.