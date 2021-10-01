Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Luton could be unchanged from big Coventry win as they host Huddersfield

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 12.35pm
Luton skipper Sonny Bradley, right, made his first start of the season in midweek (David Davies/PA)
Luton skipper Sonny Bradley, right, made his first start of the season in midweek (David Davies/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones could be tempted to name an unchanged side for the home game against Huddersfield.

The Hatters thrashed Coventry 5-0 at Kenilworth Road in midweek and Jones has not reported any new injuries.

Skipper Sonny Bradley (coronavirus) and Glen Rea (groin) made their first league starts of the season against Coventry, while Allan Campbell is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after an ankle injury.

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is likely to be out until after next week’s international break after missing the last two games through injury.

Huddersfield trio Jonathan Hogg, Alex Vallejo and Levi Colwill are all injury doubts and face late fitness tests.

Skipper Hogg missed the midweek win against Blackburn due to an abdominal strain and fellow midfielder Vallejo was forced off due to a knee injury.

Colwill missed out on Wednesday night due to an ankle sprain and Naby Sarr will continue if the on-loan Chelsea defender fails to make it.

Long-term absentees Jordan Rhodes, Pipa and Aaron Rowe all remain unavailable.