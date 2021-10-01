Luton could be unchanged from big Coventry win as they host Huddersfield

Luton boss Nathan Jones could be tempted to name an unchanged side for the home game against Huddersfield.

The Hatters thrashed Coventry 5-0 at Kenilworth Road in midweek and Jones has not reported any new injuries.

Skipper Sonny Bradley (coronavirus) and Glen Rea (groin) made their first league starts of the season against Coventry, while Allan Campbell is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after an ankle injury.

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is likely to be out until after next week’s international break after missing the last two games through injury.

Huddersfield trio Jonathan Hogg, Alex Vallejo and Levi Colwill are all injury doubts and face late fitness tests.

Skipper Hogg missed the midweek win against Blackburn due to an abdominal strain and fellow midfielder Vallejo was forced off due to a knee injury.

Colwill missed out on Wednesday night due to an ankle sprain and Naby Sarr will continue if the on-loan Chelsea defender fails to make it.

Long-term absentees Jordan Rhodes, Pipa and Aaron Rowe all remain unavailable.