Marcus Fraser wants St Mirren to settle cup score against Livingston

Marcus Fraser wants St Mirren to make amends for their Premier Sports Cup defeat by Livingston when they return to West Lothian on cinch Premiership duty on Saturday.

David Martindale’s side emerged triumphant after a penalty shoot-out win over the Saints at the Tony Macaroni Arena on August 14, after which the Paisley side were hammered 6-0 by Celtic.

However, Jim Goodwin’s men have slowly got back on track and the 3-2 win over Aberdeen last week – their first in the league – made it four games unbeaten to move them up into eighth place, and Fraser is keen to keep the momentum going.

Speaking about the Livi cup game, the defender said: “We don’t really speak about it as a group but it maybe sticks in players’ minds that you went down there a few weeks ago and they knocked us out of the cup.

“You have to have that wee bit inside you that remembers it and hopefully this weekend we can rectify that.

“Before the last game (Aberdeen) we didn’t have a win but now we are four unbeaten.

“That’s what happens in football, you have to concentrate on what is in front of you.

“Livingston is coming up, we know it is going to be a tough game but we will try to carry that momentum on.”

While 10th-place Livingston have not had a great start to the season and have lost their last two matches, Fraser noted that the Lions beat Celtic 1-0 last month.

He said: “I watched that game and they were absolutely brilliant on the day.

“Obviously a clean sheet against Celtic is hard because they have a lot of attacking threat.

“They defended brilliantly and got the goal from Andrew Shinnie.

“They have got quality in their team and we need to stop that.

“I am sure the manager will set us up with a game plan to go to Livingston and try to win the game.”

Fraser revealed he and striker Curtis Main have spent the week joking about the goal credited to the latter against the Dons – although the former believes his cross into the box went straight into the net.

He said: “I stood still with my hands in the air, not knowing whose goal it was, but I think he ran into the crowd, did a knee slide and took off his shirt and all that, I’m not sure.

“We have had a wee bit of banter but he has officially got it but I’m still claiming it.

“First and foremost I am a defender and If I can chip in with a few goals here and there it is always good but he has claimed it and I just need to just give it to him.

“All strikers will claim any goal, any kind of touch.”