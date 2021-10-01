Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fankaty Dabo returns from suspension as Coventry host Fulham

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 1.04pm
Coventry will have defender Fankaty Dabo available for the visit of Fulham (Tess Derry/PA)
Coventry will have defender Fankaty Dabo available for the visit of Fulham on Saturday.

The defender has finished serving his three-match ban after receiving a red card in the 1-0 win over Cardiff earlier this month.

Manager Mark Robins could make changes after Coventry’s promising start to the season was dealt a blow when they were beaten 5-0 by Luton on Wednesday.

However, Viktor Gyokeres is expected to start up front as he already has seven goals for the season, three fewer than Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva will hope to have Joe Bryan and Antonee Robinson available for the game, although both have to be assessed ahead of the match.

Bryan suffered an impact injury on his back which seized up after the 3-1 win over Swansea on Wednesday, but he could still feature.

Robinson had a knock on his knee and missed the midweek match but will resume training, while Fabio Carvalho is not expected to return before the international break.

Fulham remain without Tom Cairney, Terence Kongolo and Kenny Tete through long-term injury problems and it remains to be seen when the players are likely to return.

