Hull defender Lewie Coyle suspended for visit of Middlesbrough

Hull defender Lewie Coyle will sit out Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Middlesbrough through suspension.

Coyle will serve a one-match ban after being sent off for a second bookable offence during Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool at the MKM Stadium and is likely to be replaced by Josh Emmanuel.

Striker Tom Eaves will hope for further involvement after scoring as a substitute in midweek, while midfielder Randell Williams is working his way back from a training ground knock.

However, Tigers boss Gran McCann will once again be without a series of players with midfielders George Honeyman and Tom Huddlestone and striker Josh Magennis still sidelined.

Boro manager Neil Warnock hopes to have the same squad at his disposal as he did for Tuesday evening’s 2-0 home win over Sheffield United.

Warnock will check on 36-year-old defender Sol Bamba, who played the full 90 minutes against the Blades, as well as a series of players with minor knocks and niggles, before making his decision.

However, he does not expect to have defender Anfernee Dijksteel or midfielder Onel Hernandez back at his disposal until after the international break.

In addition, defender Lee Peltier and midfielder Matt Crooks will both head into the game on four yellow cards and facing a ban if they pick up one more.