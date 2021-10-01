Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet to miss game against Norwich with a hamstring injury

Burnley will be without summer signing Maxwel Cornet for the visit of Norwich because of a hamstring injury he sustained on his first Premier League start against Leicester last weekend.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche revealed the Ivorian winger is “going well” but Saturday comes too soon for him, while strikers Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez are likely to be in contention after back and hamstring issues respectively.

Kevin Long, Dale Stephens and Connor Roberts remain sidelined.

Norwich will check on midfielder Billy Gilmour, who picked up a foot problem during training this week.

Centre-back Christoph Zimmermann (ankle) is expected to return following the international break, while midfielder Todd Cantwell remains unavailable because of personal reasons.

Poland winger Przemyslaw Placheta is stepping up his recovery from a coronavirus infection in pre-season, while full-back Sam Byram has also been able to join in some sessions again following his long-term hamstring issue.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Aarons, Gibson, Hanley, Kabak, Williams, Normann, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Sargent, Pukki, Gunn, Giannoulis, Omobamidele, Rupp, McLean, Dowell, Sorensen, Rashica, Tzolis, Idah