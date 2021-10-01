Oldham to assess Carl Piergianni ahead of clash with Harrogate

Oldham captain Carl Piergianni will face a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s game against Harrogate after missing out on the 3-2 loss to Leeds Under-21’s in midweek.

The defender has been playing through an injury in recent weeks and will be assessed ahead of kick off.

Left-back Benny Couto is a doubt after being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

Harrison McGahey has played 90 minutes twice in the space of a week since returning from injury and is in contention to start again on Saturday.

Harrogate will travel over the Pennines without defender Rory McArdle.

The 34-year-old has started all of Town’s league matches this season but was substituted at half-time in their 0-0 draw against Stevenage after picking up a groin injury.

Lewis Page will also not be available for Simon Weaver after he limped off in the first half of Town’s 2-0 defeat at Port Vale last month with a hamstring strain and could still be ruled out for several more weeks.

Club top scorer Luke Armstrong is expected to start.