Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oldham to assess Carl Piergianni ahead of clash with Harrogate

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 2.22pm
Carl Piergianni will face a late fitness test ahead of Harrogate (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Carl Piergianni will face a late fitness test ahead of Harrogate (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Oldham captain Carl Piergianni will face a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s game against Harrogate after missing out on the 3-2 loss to Leeds Under-21’s in midweek.

The defender has been playing through an injury in recent weeks and will be assessed ahead of kick off.

Left-back Benny Couto is a doubt after being diagnosed with tonsillitis.

Harrison McGahey has played 90 minutes twice in the space of a week since returning from injury and is in contention to start again on Saturday.

Harrogate will travel over the Pennines without defender Rory McArdle.

The 34-year-old has started all of Town’s league matches this season but was substituted at half-time in their 0-0 draw against Stevenage after picking up a groin injury.

Lewis Page will also not be available for Simon Weaver after he limped off in the first half of Town’s 2-0 defeat at Port Vale last month with a hamstring strain and could still be ruled out for several more weeks.

Club top scorer Luke Armstrong is expected to start.

More from The Courier