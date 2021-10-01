Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Judge among those expected to return for Colchester

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 2.28pm
Alan Judge is expected to return to the Colchester line-up for the visit of Salford (Joe Giddens/PA)
Alan Judge is among a host of players expected to return to the Colchester line-up for the visit of Salford in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday.

Judge was one of a number of players rested for his side’s EFL Trophy victory over West Ham United Under-21s on Tuesday night.

In that match, Chay Cooper and Armando Dobra impressed and could be pushing for more involvement with the first-team.

Goalkeeper Darren Smith could be back in contention after missing the last two matches through illness.

Salford forward Aramide Oteh could be pushing for a first start after his debut against Northampton.

The former QPR striker was signed by Salford on a short-term contract until January after being a free agent since his release from the west London club in the summer.

Oteh came on in the 75th minute against Northampton and hopes to have done enough to stay in the side.

Otherwise manager Gary Bowyer has no new injury concerns to contend with.

