Michael Flynn leaves Newport after their poor start to the season

Newport have parted company with manager Michael Flynn with immediate effect after four-and-a-half years in charge.

The Exiles are currently 15th in League Two and have won just one of their last five games.

Flynn told the club website: “I would like to thank Newport County AFC for giving me the opportunity of my first managerial post but with sadness, I feel it is the right time to step down.

“It has been some journey. Keeping Newport in the football league in my first few months, then the buzz of FA Cup and League Cup runs, and of course the two Wembley play-off finals.

“I am extremely proud of my coaching staff and players for their achievements and would like to thank each one of them for their support and hard work during my time as manager.

“I would like to say thank you to the board for their trust and belief in me from day one and finally, thank you to the fans for supporting me and the team throughout my time at the club.

“I wish Newport County AFC every success for the future.”

Chairman Gavin Foxall added: “On behalf of the board I wanted to thank Michael for all he has done for the club in many different roles.

“He has created many memorable moments over the years and leaves the club in a strong position.

“He goes with our very best wishes.”

Assistant manager Wayne Hatswell is set to take charge in the interim period.