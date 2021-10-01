Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Flynn leaves Newport after their poor start to the season

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 2.49pm
Michael Flynn has parted company with Newport (Tim Markland/PA)
Michael Flynn has parted company with Newport (Tim Markland/PA)

Newport have parted company with manager Michael Flynn with immediate effect after four-and-a-half years in charge.

The Exiles are currently 15th in League Two and have won just one of their last five games.

Flynn told the club website: “I would like to thank Newport County AFC for giving me the opportunity of my first managerial post but with sadness, I feel it is the right time to step down.

“It has been some journey. Keeping Newport in the football league in my first few months, then the buzz of FA Cup and League Cup runs, and of course the two Wembley play-off finals.

“I am extremely proud of my coaching staff and players for their achievements and would like to thank each one of them for their support and hard work during my time as manager.

“I would like to say thank you to the board for their trust and belief in me from day one and finally, thank you to the fans for supporting me and the team throughout my time at the club.

“I wish Newport County AFC every success for the future.”

Chairman Gavin Foxall added: “On behalf of the board I wanted to thank Michael for all he has done for the club in many different roles.

“He has created many memorable moments over the years and leaves the club in a strong position.

“He goes with our very best wishes.”

Assistant manager Wayne Hatswell is set to take charge in the interim period.

