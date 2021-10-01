Life without Michael Flynn starts with visit of Scunthorpe for Newport

Newport will have to get used to life without manager Michael Flynn as they prepare to face Scunthorpe at Rodney Parade on Saturday.

Flynn left his role as boss with immediate effect after four-and-a-half years at the helm but the Welsh side face a quick turnaround to get things sorted in time for the Sky Bet League Two match this weekend.

Scot Bennett will not be available for the Exiles after fracturing his metatarsal last month.

Goalkeeper Joe Day could return between the sticks after being named on the bench in last week’s 2-1 defeat to Barrow

Scunthorpe captain Harry Davis is in contention to return for their trip to South Wales.

The 30-year-old defender has been unavailable for the last two games after suffering from a head injury which required stitches against Exeter.

Harry Bunn will also return after a short spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Loft will feature for the first time in two months following a cheekbone injury sustained in the early stages of the season but Tyrone O’Neill and Tom Pugh will miss out this weekend.