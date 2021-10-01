Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Vladimir Coufal in contention for West Ham return

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 3.23pm
Defender Vladimir Coufal could return for West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Defender Vladimir Coufal could return for West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

The Czech Republic international missed Thursday’s Europa League win over Rapid Vienna due to a minor injury and, according to Hammers boss David Moyes, has “a chance” of featuring against the Bees.

Fellow full-back Ryan Fredericks also faces a late fitness test after suffering a groin issue in the Carabao Cup win at Manchester United on September 22.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns ahead of his side’s trip across the capital to the London Stadium.

Ethan Pinnock was taken off inside the first half as Brentford scored a late equaliser to secure a 3-3 draw against league leaders Liverpool, although he is likely to be fit for Sunday.

Mads Sorensen and Josh Dasilva remain long-term absentees.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Fredericks, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Randolph.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo, Fernandez, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Roerslev.

