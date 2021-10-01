Calum MacDonald misses Tranmere’s visit of Crawley

Tranmere will be without Calum MacDonald for their Sky Bet League Two clash against Crawley.

The left-back was shown a second yellow card against Forest Green last Saturday and will serve a one-match suspension.

Ross Doohan could retain his spot between the sticks as Joe Murphy recovers from concussion.

The goalkeeper started against the league leaders and kept a clean sheet for Tranmere to earn a point.

Crawley will be looking to extend their four-game unbeaten run in the match at Prenton Park.

New signing Mark Marshall is available for the Reds after penning a one-month rolling contract last month.

Striker Tom Nichols and playmaker Nick Tsaroulla are also expected to feature after making an impact at Bradford last weekend.

Attacking midfielder Jake Hessenthaler is expected to line up having been key in Crawley’s campaign so far.