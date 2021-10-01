Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calum MacDonald misses Tranmere’s visit of Crawley

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 3.57pm
Calum MacDonald is suspended for Tranmere’s game against Crawley (John Walton/PA)
Tranmere will be without Calum MacDonald for their Sky Bet League Two clash against Crawley.

The left-back was shown a second yellow card against Forest Green last Saturday and will serve a one-match suspension.

Ross Doohan could retain his spot between the sticks as Joe Murphy recovers from concussion.

The goalkeeper started against the league leaders and kept a clean sheet for Tranmere to earn a point.

Crawley will be looking to extend their four-game unbeaten run in the match at Prenton Park.

New signing Mark Marshall is available for the Reds after penning a one-month rolling contract last month.

Striker Tom Nichols and playmaker Nick Tsaroulla are also expected to feature after making an impact at Bradford last weekend.

Attacking midfielder Jake Hessenthaler is expected to line up having been key in Crawley’s campaign so far.

