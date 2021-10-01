Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay backs his struggling side to come good

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 4.40pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is not panicking (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay is not panicking (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has assured his players their elusive first win will come if they keep doing the right things every day.

County are level on three points with bottom club Dundee after a particularly difficult first seven matches in the cinch Premiership season.

Mackay’s side have faced last season’s top five teams plus unbeaten Hearts and in-form Motherwell.

Their quest for victory gets no easier on Saturday when they travel to Tannadice to take on a Dundee United side sitting in fifth place following a point at Celtic Park.

County had the bulk of the chances in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Motherwell and Mackay showed his players evidence of their positive play when they reconvened this week, urging them to “concentrate on the process, not the outcome”.

His advice to players continued: “Concentrate on the day to day and what eventually happens takes care of itself.

“Keep working the way you are at training and it will come.”

Mackay added: “My whole career, there are times in your career where you can see the team are playing reasonably well – as a player, manager or coach.

“And if you keep sticking to those good habits and have a good group of people who are committing to it, which this group are, and everyone has got belief in what we are doing, then it will come. And it does.

“You have got to have belief that excellence comes from consistently doing the correct things every day. It’s as simple as that.

“You keep doing it every day, repetition of a high standard, eventually the outcome will happen.”

