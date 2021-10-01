Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee United manager Tam Courts calls on his players to show consistency

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 5.06pm
Dundee United manager Tam Courts, centre, wants his side to back up their Celtic Park point (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee United manager Tam Courts has challenged his team to prove they can show consistency as they take on a Ross County side he feels are in a false position.

United are looking to follow up their Dundee derby success and Celtic Park point in the cinch Premiership when they host a County side in search of their first win.

Courts told DUTV: “They have struggled for points but if you look at their performance levels they are actually performing really strongly just now.

“We had someone at their game at the weekend and we have watched them really closely, and there’s been three or four games where they possibly could have and should have got more points. So we know it’s going to be a really tough game.

“It’s a match that we are really motivated for as well because we never had any fans at Celtic Park last week and I think the fans will look forward to coming back and backing the boys at the weekend

“It’s just a huge significant game for me considering it’s the last match before the international break, the remainder of the top six are playing against each other, and we have actually got to prove we can put consistent performance and result levels together.”

