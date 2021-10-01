Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

John Souttar faces late fitness test as Hearts take on Motherwell

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 5.54pm
John Souttar could be back for Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA)
John Souttar could be back for Hearts (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson plans to make a late decision on whether to restore John Souttar to the team for Saturday’s visit of Motherwell after he missed last weekend’s win over Livingston with a minor thigh issue.

The defender returned to training on Thursday and will be given every chance to prove his fitness, but Taylor Moore could retain his place in defence if it is deemed that Souttar needs further rest.

Josh Ginnelly is back in contention after missing the last two games with an ankle problem, while Craig Halkett has trained all week after going off with a head knock last weekend, meaning Neilson could have a full-strength squad to select from.

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi returned to training on Friday ahead of the Tynecastle clash, the winners of which would go top of the Premiership table on Saturday night.

The centre-back dropped out of the team that beat Ross County after reporting a fitness issue late in the week.

Fellow central defender Sondre Solholm Johansen is still missing with a knock.

