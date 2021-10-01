John Souttar faces late fitness test as Hearts take on Motherwell

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson plans to make a late decision on whether to restore John Souttar to the team for Saturday’s visit of Motherwell after he missed last weekend’s win over Livingston with a minor thigh issue.

The defender returned to training on Thursday and will be given every chance to prove his fitness, but Taylor Moore could retain his place in defence if it is deemed that Souttar needs further rest.

Josh Ginnelly is back in contention after missing the last two games with an ankle problem, while Craig Halkett has trained all week after going off with a head knock last weekend, meaning Neilson could have a full-strength squad to select from.

Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi returned to training on Friday ahead of the Tynecastle clash, the winners of which would go top of the Premiership table on Saturday night.

The centre-back dropped out of the team that beat Ross County after reporting a fitness issue late in the week.

Fellow central defender Sondre Solholm Johansen is still missing with a knock.