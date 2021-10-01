Cowdenbeath hit back to snatch late point at Edinburgh By Press Association October 1 2021, 9.46pm Danny Handling, right, headed Edinburgh into a half-time lead (Graham Stuart/PA) Kris Renton’s late equaliser rescued Cowdenbeath a point in a 1-1 draw at Scottish League Two rivals Edinburgh. Former Norwich and Alloa forward Renton struck from close range in the 83rd minute after Danny Handling’s early far-post header had given Edinburgh a half-time lead. Both sides missed chances in either half, while the point lifted Cowdenbeath off the foot of the table and Edinburgh climbed up to fourth. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Kingdom of Strife: What has gone wrong for Dunfermline, East Fife and Cowdenbeath as Fife clubs prop up THREE divisions? Brentford hit back twice to snatch point in thrilling 3-3 draw with Liverpool Kelty Hearts remain unbeaten at top of table after beating Stranraer Northampton boss Jon Brady content with a point against Swindon