Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Late Nick Powell effort enough as Stoke edge Championship leaders West Brom

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 10.03pm
Stoke’s Nick Powell (right) was on target 11 minutes from time (Tim Goode/PA)
Stoke’s Nick Powell (right) was on target 11 minutes from time (Tim Goode/PA)

Nick Powell scored a late winner as Stoke ended leaders West Brom’s unbeaten start to the Championship season with a narrow 1-0 win.

Powell calmly lofted the ball over goalkeeper Sam Johnstone with 11 minutes to go after a defensive blunder by Conor Townsend.

It looked like the goal was not going to come for the Championship’s best home side – unbeaten at the bet365 Stadium so far this season – who put Albion to the sword before claiming maximum points to move into third.

Jacob Brown wasted a glorious chance to put the Potters ahead when he hit the post after nine minutes.

They went even closer when they saw Darnell Furlong’s own goal chalked off for a foul five minutes before half-time.

Mario Vrancic hit the crossbar and substitute Sam Surridge saw a 71st-minute penalty saved before the breakthrough finally came.

During a fast start by Albion, Callum Robinson drilled an effort over from the edge of the box after three minutes.

Adam Davies cut out a low Robinson cross four minutes last as Karlan Grant prepared to pounce.

Brown hit the post moments later, after Powell’s pass opened up the defence, while Joe Allen smashed a thunderous effort soon after as Stoke came back into it.

Johnstone kept out Josh Tymon’s dinked effort after he broke the offside trap after 16 minutes.

Robinson had two shots blocked in quick succession by James Chester four minutes later before he fired a third attempt straight at Davies.

Stoke thought they had hit the front after 40 minutes when Furlong headed the ball into his own net. But he did so seconds after referee Tim Robinson had ruled that Vrancic had fouled Robinson in the build-up.

Vrancic rattled the crossbar with a 25-yard free-kick as Stoke started the second half strongly, while Jake Livermore picked up a booking on 50 minutes after going through the back of Vranic with a late tackle.

Conor Townsend produced a brilliant last-ditch lunge to stop Brown shooting after he got goal-side two minutes later.

Johnstone beat away a fierce inswinging free-kick from Jordan Thompson just before the hour mark, before Powell fired a free-kick well over.

Adam Reach had a long-range shot deflected for a Baggies corner five minutes later, while – at the other end – Surridge had a close-range shot saved by Johnstone after a flowing move.

Livermore shot wide from close range after Furlong’s long throw caused bother for Stoke as the visitors attempted to make the breakthrough.

City blew another great chance to take the lead when Surridge saw his spot-kick saved after he had been fouled by the keeper in a race for a loose ball.

But Powell finally broke the deadlock when he lobbed the ball over the advancing goalkeeper from Tommy Smith’s throughball.