Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jack Ross admits Hibernian have ‘big incentive’ to beat Rangers

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 11.17am
Hibernian manager Jack Ross (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian manager Jack Ross (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jack Ross is hoping the incentive of going into the October international break as cinch Premiership leaders can help drive Hibernian to victory at Ibrox on Sunday.

The Easter Road side led the way in the early weeks of the season and will have the chance to go back to the summit if they defeat Rangers, who are currently a point above them.

Hibs manager Ross said: “It’s a big game for us. I’ve enjoyed our training week this week. I think having a clear week is important for us.

“There’s a big incentive to be prepared properly for the game and big motivation in terms of where it could take us in the league.

“We’ve had spells this seasons where we’ve already been top and we’ve gone into weekends with the incentive of staying top and we’ve enjoyed that feeling so we want to go and get that again at close of play on Sunday.”

Rangers are widely deemed to have been unconvincing so far this season, but Ross is braced for a formidable challenge.

He said: “Rangers are top of the league again which suggests they’re still a very good team. I don’t see enough of them to comment properly on performance levels.

“All I see are results and their results have enabled them to be top of the league again. It’s the most difficult task you’ll get at the moment to go to the home of the champions and a team that’s top of the league.

“They’ve got a home record that’s been incredible for a couple of seasons now. We’ll look to dent that and record a victory but we’re respectful of the challenge we face.”

More from The Courier