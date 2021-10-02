Stephen Glass urging Aberdeen teenager Calvin Ramsay to block out transfer talk

Stephen Glass has challenged Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay to block out any transfer speculation and keep focusing on improving his game.

The 18-year-old right-back has been earning rave reviews this term, and Manchester United this week became the latest club to be credited with an interest in him.

Glass, whose side host Celtic on Sunday, believes it is important that Ramsay does not allow himself to be distracted by seeing his name linked with other clubs.

The manager said: “I’m aware of stories coming out. It used to happen as long ago as when I was playing that these stories started appearing the weekend we were playing Celtic or Rangers. There’s nothing new there.

“I’m sure Calvin’s attracting interest from a lot of clubs – that doesn’t surprise me in the slightest, but there’s nothing to report on that.

“He’s been brilliant since he came in. Calvin’s ability and his professionalism will dictate where he ends up and how good a career he has. The signs are brilliant so far. It’s up to him to keep performing and concentrating and blocking out all the stories that come out.”

Aberdeen have not won any of their last eight games, prompting criticism of the team and the manager.

Glass, who took over from Derek McInnes towards the end of last season, insists he is comfortable with shouldering the expectations of supporters.

He said: “From playing at this club and now managing the club, I know I’m under scrutiny every day of my life regardless of whether we’re winning every game or not.

“The greatest pressure that comes on myself comes from me, and that will never change, regardless of what’s going on outside and what other people’s opinions are.”

Celtic travel to Aberdeen sixth in the league and having won only two of their last eight games.

Glass said: “I’ve not been watching Celtic with any great interest in terms of how they’re doing, to be honest.

“I’ve recently started watching them because we’re coming up against them. I see a group of players who are very good on the ball. They’ve not had the results their play has probably deserved at times and they’ll be looking to make it right.

“They’ve got a certain way of playing that we feel like we can affect but our main focus is on what we do.”